ONTARIO — The inaugural Eastern Oregon Mural Festival was deemed a success.
Chase Muromoto, marketing director for Treasure Valley Cannabis Company, said the goal of the event was to engage the community through the process of creating art and interacting with the artists themselves. Through the process, Muromoto said it resulted in the creation of lasting works that would be publicly accessible to all of the Treasure Valley region.
The Oct. 11-13 event, held in Ontario, included a pair of murals on local businesses. In addition, the festival included activities at a local park.
“We set up multiple large wooden panels to include more artists, vendors, live glass blowing, and more,” Muromoto said. “This was a huge part of our project as we were able to include more artists.”
The result included additional community engagement and inspiration. The event, Muromoto said, opened people’s eyes that public art is very necessary and appreciated.
“We are now able to move forward with more murals in this town and help the community increase its value,” he said.
