Gary Neal and Larry Lindsay of the Port of Morrow were among those who received recognition during the Special Districts Association of Oregon awards banquet.
Neal was honored for his leadership as manager of the port, and Lindsay, a longtime commissioner, as a board member. The banquet was held Feb. 9 at Sunriver.
Neal, who took the helm in 1989 of what has since become the state’s second-largest port, retired in December 2018, just shy of 30 years in the position. Lindsay said Neal was very deserving of the award, calling him “the best port manager in the United States.
Lindsay joined the Port of Morrow’s commission in 1967, nine years after it started. He expressed appreciation to the people of Morrow County for supporting the dream and vision of the port.
Special Districts Association of Oregon represents over 900 special districts in the state of Oregon assisting them in providing cost-effective and efficient public services to the people of Oregon. To view videos of award recipients, visit www.sdao.com/S4/Programs/Awards.aspx.
