Aaron Hines was recently elected to serve as the president of the Nixyaawii Chamber of Commerce.
Hines is in the last year of a three-year term with the board. He previously served as treasurer. Hines is currently the tribal employment rights office program manager for Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He expressed appreciation to fellow directors for electing him to serve as president.
“We will continue to build on the chamber’s mission of promoting and assisting native and locally owned businesses to grow our economy in the area,” Hines said.
In addition, other new officers include Mary Liberty-Traughber as vice president. She serves as the administrator for the Wildhorse Foundation and is the public relations manager for Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Chad Miltenberger was elected treasurer. He is the owner/operator of Sign Men, a family-owned business. Melissa Nathan was re-elected as secretary for the second year in a row. She is the marketing director for Cayuse Technologies. Past president Preston Eagleheart, chief of staff at Cayuse Technologies, will continue as a member of the board. Other members include Dale Jenner, Jiselle Halfmoon, Lindsey Watchman and Jill-Marie Gavin.
For more information about the Nixyaawii chamber, contact Hines at aaronhines@ctuir.org or 541-429-7489.
