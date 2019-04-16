Nixyaawii Community School recently scored with help from “Take it to the Court for Education.”
The annual Wells Fargo and Trail Blazers Foundation program awarded Nixyaawii with a $10,000 grant. The money will pay for a college tour of 15-plus schools in Oregon for 12 Nixyaawii high school students.
The award was presented March 23 at the Moda Center in Portland prior to the Trail Blazers game against the Detroit Pistons. A total of $100,000 — through 14 grants ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 — was presented to schools from across the state during the reception. In addition, special recognition of the recipients took place on center court during halftime of the game.
Teachers, school staff, administrators, parents and community members representing 73 cities submitted hundreds of grant applications through the program. In the fifth year of the program, the grant awards will benefit hundreds of students from historically underserved communities in rural and urban areas. The money will support a wide variety of academic, arts, athletic and community programs.
Chris McGowan, Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter president and CEO, said feedback about the program is positive. Money that is awarded, he said, is making a difference in schools and communities.
“Wells Fargo is proud to team up with the Trail Blazers to support schools across Oregon and southwest Washington as they prepare our youth to be successful adults,” said Tracy Curtis, Wells Fargo northern Oregon region bank president. “When students and communities prosper, we all benefit.”
For more information about “Take it to the Court for Education,” visit www.nba.com/blazers/takeittothecourt.
