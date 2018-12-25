Good Shepherd Health Care System recently wrapped up its 12 Days of Giving campaign, resulting in 3,617 items being donated.
Thanks to the effort, everything from diapers, non-perishable food items and books to personal care products, pet supplies and clothing have been distributed to nearly a dozen area nonprofit organizations. Those benefiting from the generous contributions from Good Shepherd staff and the community include Eastern Oregon Mission (Agape House and Martha’s House), Domestic Violence Services, Clearview Disability Resource Center - Medical Loan Closet, Eastern Oregon Humane Society, Umatilla-Morrow Head Start - Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Desert Rose Ministries, iCan Bike, Hermiston Warming Station, Hermiston Police Christmas Express, Stanfield Food Basket and friends of the library groups in Hermiston, Umatilla and Stanfield.
Collection bins were set up Nov. 26 in the hospital’s main lobby and at Good Shepherd Medical Group. The 12-day campaign concluded Dec. 7. Organizers said the response was overwhelming — more than doubling what was collected in the past two years combined.
