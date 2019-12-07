WILSONVILLE — A Friends of Nurseries award was recently presented to U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. The Oregon Association of Nurseries applauded the legislator’s efforts in securing federal funding for the money-saving Smart Sprayer, which reduces the need for chemicals in production.
The Wilsonville-based association represents more than 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers and suppliers. It’s the second time Merkley has been recognized by the group.
In all, the OAN honored nine state and federal officials. The awards acknowledge their role in helping to protect the interests of Oregon’s nursery and greenhouse industry. For more information about the association, visit www.oan.org.
