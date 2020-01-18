CHATSWORTH, Calif — Operation Gratitude assembled the 2.5 millionth care package this past holiday season, which was delivered to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bernard G. Barbuto, currently serving his seventh deployment.
Barbuto’s wife, Lisa, and three young daughters assembled the special care package. They included their own personal letters and photos for this very special delivery at the program headquarters in the presence of more than 1,500 volunteers.
Since 2003, more than 2.5 million care packages have been delivered through the program — providing holiday cheer to service men and women across the nation and around the globe. The individual items in the packages are donated or handmade, and include handwritten notes expressing love and appreciation by grateful Americans who have been impacted just as much as the recipients of their kindness and generosity.
Each year, Operation Gratitude sends more than 300,000 individually addressed Care Packages to soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel deployed overseas, as well as their children left behind, and to first responders, recruit graduates, veterans, and wounded heroes and their caregivers.
“We are bridging the civilian-service divide through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements between those who serve and the citizens they protect,” said Kevin Schmiegel, Operation Gratitude CEO.
For more about the program, contact info@OperationGratitude.com, 818-960-7878 or visit www.OperationGratitude.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.