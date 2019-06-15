PENDLETON – InterMountain Education Service District recently received several grants for its Oral Health Program.
The project, which serves students in Eastern Oregon, received $60,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation for the 2019-20 school year. It’s the final year of a funding commitment launched by OCF in 2014 to address childhood dental disease across the state. The project included a goal of building partnerships with other funding sources to support dental resources for students.
The education service district also received $6,115 from the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation, $4,488 from the Wildhorse Foundation, $1,630 from Pendleton Foundation Trust and $1,000 from the Hermiston Kiwanis Club. It will provide dental health education materials to schools in Umatilla and Morrow counties. Each elementary school will receive its own mini dental education lab with lessons on dental hygiene.
Another part of the Oral Health Program involves expanded practice dental hygienists from Advantage Dental and DentaQuest. They provide screenings, fluoride treatment, sealants, dental kits and referrals for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students. From July 1, 2018, through March 31, 2019, the program served more than 8,000 students.
Cathy Wamsley, IMESD’s school-based Oral Health Program coordinator, is thrilled with the support from the foundations, the local service club and providers. The money, she said, will ensure the sustainability of the program through the 2019-20 school year and beyond.
