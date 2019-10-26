PENDLETON — The Community Outreach Food Pantry (formerly St. Mary’s Outreach) recently received a generous donation from U.S. Bank.
During the summer months, the bank gave away reusable grocery bags in exchange for a nonperishable food item. They collected nearly 400 pounds of food.
Among those involved with the effort included Wendy Mullins, Deena Pitcher, Kathie Nooy, Marilyn Johnson and Blair Cress. The donation was recently presented to Johnson on behalf of the Community Outreach Food Pantry.
For more information, call 541- 276-2878.
