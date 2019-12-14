PENDLETON — The Arts Council of Pendleton and the Umatilla County Historical Society each received holiday cheer from the Pacific Power Foundation. Lori Wyman, Pacific Power regional business manager, presented checks for $1,000 to Susan DeMarsh, Pendleton Center for the Arts board president, and $1,500 to Kari Brooks, historical society executive director.
The arts center will use its grant to support the creation of the Pinney Craft Space for teens and young adults. The maker space will provide creative youths with an opportunity to learn a variety of craft skills, like making jewelry and small-scale printmaking.
As students perfect skills, their work will be sold in the Pendleton Foundation Trust Fine Craft Gallery, said executive director Roberta Lavadour. Also, gallery visitors can watch work in progress in the craft space. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
Community development consultant Karen Willis of Eastern Oregon Business Source wrote the grant on behalf of the historical society. The funding will be used for new flooring in the Julie Reese Classroom at Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton.
Carpeting will be replaced with vinyl plank flooring that mimics hardwood. According to a statement from board president Tom Winn, the attractive new flooring will be more durable and easier to maintain. Community groups can rent the space for meetings and events.
The project is part of the historical society’s capital improvements campaign. Other upgrades include replacing windows, installing security fencing, replacing the HVAC system and repairing historic buildings on the museum site.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Brooks at 541-276-0012 or director@heritagestationmuseum.org.
The Pacific Power Foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp. Its mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities it serves. The foundation manages grants in four cycles with specific focuses. They are, including proposal due dates: educational and research (March 15); environment, civic, community enhancement and other organizations not covered in other categories (June 15); arts and culture (Sept. 15): and health, safety and wellness (Dec. 15).
For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
