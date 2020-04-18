The Pendleton Basketball Club wishes to express its thanks for a 2020 Wildhorse Foundation Grant allowing the club to provide new equipment and new uniforms for the AAU basketball program.
The Wildhorse Foundation Grant enabled the club to purchase equipment that helped Pendleton-area youth develop their athletic prowess. In an effort to develop the skills of area youth, PBC purchased a basketball shooting machine to assist Pendleton athletes at all levels (elementary, middle, and high school) get the repetition and arch development necessary to develop their skills. Volunteer coaches were able to use the machine in practices to help build and improve Pendleton youth basketball programs.
In addition, PBC was able to replace old and tattered uniforms and purchase new basketballs for each team. The group’s old basketballs will be distributed to local schools for use in physical education classes.
The Pendleton Basketball Club is honored to be a recipient of the Wildhorse Foundation Grant for the year 2020, and more importantly we are thankful for the opportunity to improve, and strengthen, Pendleton youth basketball programs.
Steve Hoffert
Pendleton Basketball Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.