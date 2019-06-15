PENDLETON — Megan Lauer was recently installed as president of Altrusa International of Pendleton.
Directors of the service club for 2019-20 are Shelley Atkinson, Joyce Follis, Jan Loughary, Terri Taber, Susan Neal and Karen Hoeft. In addition, officers include Sofi Smith, immediate past president; Karin Power, president-elect; Dorothy Bowen, first vice-president; Beth Harrison, recording secretary; Brittney Eikstaedt, corresponding secretary; Nicole Herranen, assistant treasurer; and Buffy Farber, treasurer.
Chartered in 1938, the Pendleton service club supports a variety of projects — both locally and globally, including the Days for Girls project. In the past year, local Altrusans have made 150 kits for the project that helps in meeting menstrual care needs of girls and women. Club members and other community volunteers donated approximately 1,000 hours working on tasks related to the project, including washing, ironing, cutting, sewing, organizing and shopping for supplies.
Also, the Pendleton club recently hosted the Altrusa District Twelve convention. The May 16-19 event, held at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, included clubs from across the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.
For more about the Pendleton club, search Facebook, visit www.districttwelve.altrusa.org or contact altrusapend@gmail.com.
