PENDLETON — As a way to express appreciation for all the hard work by the Pendleton Fire Department, Tania Wildbill recently led a free yoga workshop. Firefighter Marc Proctor assisted in coordinating the yoga event.
Owner of Wellness Wave, Wildbill wasn’t the only one honoring the first responders. Shawna Nulf, Pendleton Walmart store manager, donated yoga mats to the department.
“This was an organic beautiful experience of community coming together,” Wildbill said.
During the month of October, Wellness Wave is offering free classes to all U.S. military personnel, veterans and first responders. The studio is located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216, Mission. For more information, contact Wildbill at 541-310-9102 or wildbill@wtechlink.us. For more information or to view a class schedule, visit www.wellnesswave.org.
