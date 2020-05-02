PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the Pendleton Foundation Trust has announced allocations totaling $97,320 to 13 community organizations and seven memorial trust funds.
The seven-member board of directors recently met to consider applications at its annual meeting, reported David Blanc, chairperson. The Pendleton Foundation Trust uses the earnings from money donated to the trust by individuals, organizations and estates for its semi-annual grant allocations.
Recipients of current grants include: Pendleton Public Library — $1,850 to purchase computer tables to transform the current public computer area into a classroom-like environment to offer workshops and classes; SMART Reading — $798 to purchase paperback books for children enrolled in the SMART reading program at Pendleton Early Learning Center; Clearview Disability Resource Center — $4,094.98 to purchase an office sign and security cameras as they combine the office/warehouse into one location; Pendleton Chamber of Commerce dba Travel Pendleton — $1,000 to have a large mural painted in Pendleton to coincide with the current Travel Oregon Mural Trail; Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame — $5,884 toward application of a weatherproof roof coating to seal the roof; Pendleton Little League — $13,700 toward asphalt paving of the main work area; Pendleton Friends of the Library — $8,000 toward purchase of RFID workstation and labels for the Pendleton Public Library; Guardian Care Center, Inc. — $3,628 to upgrade the security system; Peace Lutheran Church, Pendleton — $8,945 toward purchase of a new sound system for the sanctuary for use by two church groups and other community groups; Buckaroo Baseball Club, Inc. — $1,000 toward replacement of equipment and gear; Happy Canyon Foundation, Inc. — $12,000 to repair and seal concrete flooring in grandstand/box seating area; Pendleton Convention Center — $20,000 toward renovation of the Happy Canyon Room; McKay Creek Elementary School — $15,000 to purchase 55 Chromebooks with a portable charge cart.
The trust board also made the following allocations of earned income from special memorial trust funds, which totals $1,420.07: Parks and Playgrounds Fund of the city of Pendleton — $656.36; Roy Raley Memorial Fund of the city of Pendleton — $29.96; Kilkenny Fund at Blue Mountain Community College Library — $227.50; Donert Memorial Fund at Pendleton Public Library — $95.43; Jack Mulligan Memorial Fund at Pendleton Public Library — $186.31; Woodmen of the World Fund at Pendleton Public Library — $39.19; ANA Memorial Fund at Pendleton Public Library — $185.32.
An additional $16,000 will be given in scholarship awards, as follows: Ole Groupe FFA Memorial Scholarship Fund for Pendleton High School FFA Chapter, for an FFA student to attend the FFA National Convention — $1,500; The Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides a scholarship to benefit a Pendleton High School student, with a preference for the study of music, which is also a memorial fund of the Pendleton Foundation Trust — $1,000; Jiggs and Maxine Fisk scholarship award — $5,000; Pendleton Foundation Trust — two awards of $2,500 each — $5,000; University of Oregon Alumni Association Let’er Duck Scholarship — $1,000; David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship — $2,500.
A gift to the Pendleton Foundation Trust is a tax-exempt contribution and may be mailed to the Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Board members, in addition to David Blanc, are Pat Terjeson, Kevin Hale, Jerrod Spriet, Lonnie Read, Marie Hall and Donna Biggerstaff. Jerri Bealer is the secretary for the Pendleton Foundation Trust and may be contacted at 541-276-3331.
