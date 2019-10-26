PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust board of directors announced Oct. 17 that grants, memorial trust funds and scholarships given in 2019 will total $160,639.
Chairperson David Blanc reported that the seven-member board met to consider applications at its semi-annual meeting for the final allocation of grants this year. The organization uses the earnings from money donated to the trust by individuals, organizations and estates for its semi-annual grant allocations. Fall grants in the amount of $46,073.18 were awarded to:
• Sunridge Middle School, $10,890 for additional weights/ benches and support equipment to fit the needs of students in training and conditioning classes.
• Pendleton Early Learning Center, $9,404.90 to purchase 30 iPads and 30 kid-friendly cases for the computer lab.
• The Rivoli Theater Coalition, $2,500 toward the Phase One construction costs of steel and concrete.
• Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation, $8,669.53 to renovate the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room at La Casa Vida, the men’s transitional sober home in Pendleton.
• Pioneer Relief Nursery, $11,861.79 to create a more extensive outdoor area with playground equipment for small children.
• Oregon East Symphony, $2,746.96 to purchase fractional sized instruments for an instrument lending library to accommodate the Symphony Strings program.
The board expressed appreciation for all contributions received by the trust from individuals and civic organizations, whether given as a memorial in honor of a birthday or retirement, special occasion or a general donation.
Gifts to the Pendleton Foundation Trust are tax-exempt and may be mailed to the Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801. For questions, contact secretary Jerri Bealer at 541-276-3331, bealer@corey-byler.com or visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com.
