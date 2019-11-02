The Pendleton Friends of the Library recently held its largest annual fundraiser, the book sale. We raised over $14,000 that will directly support to the Pendleton Public Library. We are so grateful for the support of the community as shoppers and volunteers!
Volunteers work thousands of hours year-round to collect and sort book donations, and then put in over 350 hours during the week of the sale. We are also grateful for our community helpers like the BMCC men’s basketball team, the Pendleton High School cross-country team, the Pendleton High School Life Skills class, Hodgen Distributing, the Pendleton Convention Center staff and Walmart, who all donate time, materials, or services.
Rosanna Brown
Pendleton Friends of the Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.