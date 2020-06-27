Assistant Pendleton Fire Department Chief Tony Pierotti (left) and Chief Jim Critchley (right) accepted a gift of smoke detectors from the members of the Pendleton Lions Club. The Lions pictured are (left to right) Jim Smootz, Sean Degan, Lyle Jensen, John Taylor, Dwight Johnson, Bill Morris and Jan Stewart. The Lions are excited to maintain a cooperative program to benefit the city of Pendleton.
