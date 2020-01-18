SALEM — Officer Sterling Hall of the Pendleton Police Department is among the recent graduates of Basic Police Class 394.
Hall, who previously served on the reserve officer corps with the Hermiston Police Department, attended the 16-week course through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The class concluded with a graduation ceremony Jan. 17 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Training areas included firearms, emergency vehicle operations, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more. Eriks Gabliks serves as the director of the academy, which is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
