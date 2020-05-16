PENDLETON — National Volunteer Week is recognized each year the third week of April, and the city of Pendleton did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate its volunteers despite a pandemic shutting down city hall amid stay-home orders. Volunteer Coordinator Tiffany Hegarty presented the annual Volunteer Report to city councilors at the April 21 city council meeting utilizing teleconferencing technology.
In 2019, city of Pendleton volunteers, including 120 individuals and 29 community and business groups, contributed 4,345 hours of volunteer service in seven city departments. Working alongside city staff, volunteers expand and deliver quality programs and services to make a difference in our community. Their impact is seen through activities, such as helping to maintain the city’s parks and parkways, serving at community events like the Halloween Carnival, Daddy Daughter Dance, and the inaugural Wild West Beer Fest, coaching for youth sports, and assisting in the library. Departments citywide utilize the talents and skills of volunteers to support their programming and operations.
The annual Volunteer Report (PDF) can be viewed in its entirety on the city of Pendleton’s website, https://pendleton.or.us/.
Each year, city staff nominate volunteers who have shown outstanding commitment to volunteering. Volunteer Award recipients for 2019 include: Youth Volunteer of the Year: Julianne Jones (Library-Teen Council and programs); Volunteer Group of the Year: Altrusa of Pendleton (Little Re(a)d Bookshelf, reading programs); Volunteer of the Year: Michael Cisneros (Recreation Department-open gym and youth basketball coach; Mayor’s Leadership Award: Judy Zoske (Walking for Wellness program); Civic Engagement Award (for volunteers who have served on a board, committee or commission): Charles Denight for outstanding service on the Pendleton Arts Commission.
Also receiving awards based upon the hours of service committed in 2019, the following volunteers received the Presidential Service Award — a national award given to volunteers who have completed a required number of hours: William Gamer, Chase Kubesh, Landon Thornburg and Joseph (Sepp) Williams (Airport –UAS Range summer interns); library volunteers Tikhon Gilson (ninth time awarded), Linda Senter (fifth time awarded) and Linda Wagner (fifth time awarded); and police department volunteer Sherry Zweig (third time awarded).
Upcoming volunteer opportunities are available, including a document scanner for digital file archiving (library, city hall administration and community development), though all volunteer activities are on hold until the stay-home order has been lifted.
New volunteers are required to complete an application and consent to background check. For more information, email tiffany.hegarty@ci.pendleton.or.us or call 541-966-0244.
City of Pendleton volunteer applications are available at the library, city hall administrative offices, or can be downloaded at https://pendleton.or.us/volunteer.
