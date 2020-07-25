PENDLETON — Joan Barnett Rugg of Athena was born June 24, 1930, in Pendleton, where she grew up. She served as queen of the Pendleton Round-Up in 1949.
Rugg attended Oregon State University, and married Quentin Rugg in 1949. The couple moved to Athena and ran the family wheat farm at the base of the Blue Mountains until she retired.
Rugg has two daughters, Julie Rugg Williams of Athena and Shari Rugg Hamlin of Medical Lake, Washington; four grandchildren: Cory (Sarah) Williams, Cheyenne (Lane) Bailey, Joan Hamiln and Theda (Hunter) Roth; and three great-grandchildren: Whitley Williams (2), and Blake (2) and Trey (3 months) Bailey.
