WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jennifer Olson recently traveled to Washington, D.C., in support of advocacy efforts through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation for military caregivers. The Pendleton woman’s husband, Tracy, served in the U.S. Army.
Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole developed the foundation to call attention to the needs of military caregivers. Others who participated in the advocacy week effort included former First Lady Michelle Obama, Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and singer Rita Wilson.
Olson was selected by the foundation to serve as a Dole Caregiver Fellow, representing caregivers of wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans in Oregon and across the country. She shared feedback and firsthand experience regarding potential caregiver policy changes and plans for greater caregiver support on Oct. 21 during the fourth annual National Convening: “Hidden Heroes Among Us: Inspiring Community Action in the Caregiver Journey,”
While meeting with leaders on Capitol Hill, discussions focused on the challenges faced by military caregivers, including the need for increased access to respite care, flexible work options, and essential services and support offered through government agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Olson also attended the foundation’s Heroes and History Makers‘ Oct. 23 event where Hanks presented Obama with the inaugural Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award. The special evening paid tribute to military caregivers and the leaders who have supported them.
Hanks, chair of the foundation’s Hidden Heroes campaign, also announced the Caregiver Champion program to raise funds to support military caregiver services. Linda Hope of the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation surprised the foundation with a $1 million contribution.
For more information about the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Hidden Heroes, visit www.hiddenheroes.org.
