PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust is the recipient of a gift on behalf of Clelan “Lee” and Luella Dudek, which will provide several scholarships to Pendleton students. It will make a huge impact on the community, said Sally Brandsen in a written statement.
As a can-do man, Lee found happiness when he was creating or fixing things and together the couple wanted to help young people learn a skill or trade, often saying, “There is much satisfaction in learning how something works and how to fix it.”
Lee died in December 2017 at the age of 92, just three months after Lu. The Dudeks believed in the community of Pendleton, Brandsen said. Substantial generosity, such as this, provides PFT the opportunity to make a great impact on Pendleton’s future.
“We’re humbled to be entrusted with these funds for the benefit of students in our community,” said David Blanc, Pendleton Foundation Trust chairman.
The Pendleton Foundation Trust was founded in 1928 to ensure community giving, generously contributing to the city’s civic, educational and charitable needs. Today, the trust controls more than $6 million through its trustee banks and gives between $160,000 to $200,000 in grants and scholarships on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com or contact Brandsen at thesallyscript@gmail.com or 503-351-6624.
