PENDLETON — Pendleton residents held a barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 12, to honor first responders from the Pendleton Police Department, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Pendleton Fire Department. The event was hosted by Roesch and Debbie Kishpaugh and assisted by Dr. and Mrs. John Groupe.
The daylong event was held in the Kishpaughs’ backyard adjacent to Stillman Park. Several Pendleton businesses supported the event, financially.
The message was simple: “Please stop by for a BBQ prepared by Mario’s Basque Bar B-Q to accept our thank you for the excellent job you do as first responders in Pendleton and Umatilla County.” In spite of the smoky air from catastrophic Oregon fires, a number of first responders attended the event.
Sponsors included the Roesch Kishpaugh family, the John Groupe family, Jerilyn Braskett, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 922, Zimmerman and Co., Rainbow Café, Elite Guns & Tactical, Jennifer’s Nails, D&B Supply, Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, Hamley & Co., Safeway, Swire Coca Cola and Hatley Construction.
