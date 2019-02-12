Despite the snowy weather, more than 160 people participated in the Feb. 9 Love Keeps Us Warm event at Hamley Slickfork Saloon.
Coordinated by Altrusa International of Pendleton, the fundraiser supports the service club’s KARE (Kids At Risk Empowered) program. The project assists in meeting basic needs of homeless students in the Pendleton School District. The event brought in $7,500 for the KARE project, said Altrusan Debbie McBee.
“Everyone enjoyed the new desserts and new fun activities such as Heads or Tails, which raised an additional $895 for the project,” she said.
In addition, people kicked up their heels to the sounds of the Blue Wave Band. The group was on the road for nearly eight hours to get to Pendleton, McBee said.
Everything raised will go to purchasing critical supplies for homeless students in the Pendleton School District, McBee said. The project’s next shopping cycle will be in March, which will meet the needs of the 102 homeless students. Last year, the project spent $24,000.
Donations for the KARE project are accepted throughout the year. Send checks to Altrusa of Pendleton/KARE, P.O. Box 1735, Pendleton, OR 97801.
In addition, McBee said the third annual Love Keeps Us Warm event is already scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hamley’s. For more information about KARE, contact Karen Rose at 541-969-3587, k_rose1232@hotmail.com or McBee at 541-276-3796.
