YEON PHS class 1964

Pendleton High School class of 1964, 55-year reunion. First row: Lana Pursel Jacobson, Janet Brogoitti Stevenson, Dina Lee Hemphill, Connie Meeks, Sara Jane Hamm Williamson, Sonja Erickson Hart, Kay Wright Thorne, Cheryl Vogel Gore, Sherry Murphy, Richard Zephier. Second row: Darryl Eng, Marilyn Walpole Putney, Larry Pursel, Shary Potter Wortman, Maureen McCormmach, Kay Chloupek Erland, Susan Sims Joplin, Brian Stetcher, Rosala Orton Jensen, Barbara Esterly, Jeanne Fossatti Christensen, Ron Stevenson, Earl Storey, David Mitzenberg. Third row: Bob Christensen, Steve Corey, Duane Erickson, Nolan Lockwood, Gary Taber, Chris Lassen, Jim Harrison, Jim Rackley. Fourth row: Jack Hatley, Bill Grable, Brad Telyea, Jay Britain, Phil Garton. Not pictured: Kent Bigsby, Bob Shippentower, Leonard Smith, Jay Vaughn.

 Photo Contributed by Walters Photographers

PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School class of 1964 recently held its 55-year reunion.

During the June 14-16 event, classmates enjoyed an informal get-together Friday evening at the Rainbow Cafe. On Saturday afternoon, they attended a picnic at Pendleton Community Park‘s Wildhorse Shelter. The weekend concluded with a Sunday morning breakfast at the Blue Mountain Community College Student Union. Both meals were catered by Simply Catering of Pendleton.

Participants traveled from Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington to join their classmates for the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.