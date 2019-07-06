PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School class of 1964 recently held its 55-year reunion.
During the June 14-16 event, classmates enjoyed an informal get-together Friday evening at the Rainbow Cafe. On Saturday afternoon, they attended a picnic at Pendleton Community Park‘s Wildhorse Shelter. The weekend concluded with a Sunday morning breakfast at the Blue Mountain Community College Student Union. Both meals were catered by Simply Catering of Pendleton.
Participants traveled from Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington to join their classmates for the weekend.
