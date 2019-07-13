The Pendleton High School class of 1954 met June 26 for its 65-year reunion. Those present included first row: Ron Davidson, Wanda Wagner Wyrick, Darlene Brown Herbert, Betty Pedro Branstetter, Shirley Franklin Piatt, Jim Terry, Bob Hyde, Ray Reeder; second row: Judy Masters Rew, Alice Roberts Bartlett, Katherine Wyss Bach, Billy Lou Gudgel Crandall, Dorothy Howard Allstott, Cecile Maestretti Tresham, Margery Stockman Gutherie; third row: Dorothy Tonack Lowary, Mack Temple, Harriet Isom, Charles (Bud) McKee, Carol Michael Alloway, Roberta Cobain; fourth row: Gary Lowary, Bill Frank, Gary Petteys, Mary Ann Bunten Hurd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.