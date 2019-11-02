EUGENE — A 2002 Pendleton High School graduate was recently honored as an outstanding young alumni at the University of Oregon.
Dennis Worden, who graduated from the Eugene-based university in 2006, was honored by the U of O Alumni Association Oct. 26 during the Oregon-Washington State football game. Aaron Worden of Pendleton said his brother currently serves as director in global ethics and compliance at Walmart headquarters in Arkansas.
After receiving a bachelor of arts degree in political geography, Worden spent time in Washington, D.C., as a Mark O. Hatfield fellow. A program of the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, Worden learned about the federal political system and served with former U.S. Rep. David Wu as a policy and advocacy advisor regarding Native American concerns. Upon completion of the fellowship internship, Worden remained as a legislative assistant for Wu. He later worked as a legislative assistant for the National Indian Health Board and was legislative director for the Native American Contractors Association.
