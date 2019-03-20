Student musicians from Pendleton High School performed at the 2019 NAfME (National Association for Music Education) All-Northwest biennial conference in Portland.
Choir students Ashlee Zaugg (soprano voice) and Jenna Welch (alto voice) were selected to represent Pendleton in the 2019 NAfME All-Northwest mixed choir. The honor ensemble, said music teacher Emily Muller-Cary, represents the top music students in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Also, violin player Tyler Simpson represented Pendleton in the large string orchestra. Participants were selected by competitive audition and performed a Feb. 18 concert .
All three students, Muller-Cary said, are heavily involved in the music programs at PHS. Zaugg and Welch are active in both A Cappella Choir and Swing Choir and have been for several years. Simpson also performs with the A Cappella Choir, as well as orchestra. He has been involved in the district’s string program since fourth grade, and is now the concertmaster of the high school orchestra.
