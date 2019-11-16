PENDLETON — A Career Choices Silver Medal was recently presented to Pendleton High School for an exceptional career-focused education program.
As a Career Choices Medal School, PHS is among the top 5% of schools across the nation that have exemplified an eagerness to promote student success with the Career Choices series curriculum, said Spencer Ricks, Academic Innovations communication coordinator. The school’s effort with the curriculum, along with My10yearPlan.com, helps students plot achievable 10-year plans for their future education and career goals, Ricks said in a written statement.
Mindy Bingham, author of the “Career Choices” series, said being awarded a Career Choices Medal is an accomplishment that requires solid leadership, top-notch teachers and a lot of hard work. After nearly 30 years, she said they’ve identified what it takes to implement programs that result in increased student success and improved college and career readiness.
“Many of the schools we work with are committed to that level of excellence, and that is reflected in their careful planning, intentional implementation of our materials, and dedication to ongoing Improvement,” Bingham said.
PHS teacher Nicole Stewart said the career-focused course has helped with more students going to college and learning about what careers they want to pursue.
“This class is making an impact on the community, so the award is great, but in the end, I believe in what I’m doing every day,” Stewart said. “I’m teaching life skills that will make students’ lives better. So I’m all in.”
For more information, visit www.academicinnovations.com. For questions, contact Ricks at spencer.ricks@academicinnovations.com or 1-800-967-8016.
