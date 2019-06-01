Students in the Pendleton High School Foreign Language Club recently returned from Eugene after participating in the University of Oregon’s Foreign Language and International Studies Day.
PHS foreign language teacher Kathryn Youngman said about three dozen PHS students joined 1,000 students from across the state to attend the 41st annual event. Students attended a variety of presentations, workshops and performances during the May 2-3 trip. The students, Youngman said, had a great time on the U of O campus.
Youngman expressed appreciation for funding for the trip, which was supported partially by grant awards from the Education Foundation of Pendleton and Altrusa International of Pendleton.
