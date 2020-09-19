The students and staff of Pilot Rock Elementary School would like to extend a warm thank you to Wildhorse Resort & Casino for their very generous donation of $2,500 to our grade school library.
This money allows us to update and maintain our library while fostering a reading environment for our youths. As you know, reading is the best way to grow a child’s imagination.
Again, thank you. Pilot Rock Elementary truly appreciates your thoughtful and kind donation of $2,500.
Christy Campbell, librarian
Pilot Rock Elementary School
