Lillie Holman, a seventh-grader in Elizabeth King‘s social studies class at Pilot Rock School District, has been awarded second place for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriots Pen Patriotic Essay Writing Contest in both post and district competitions.
Clifford Smith, VFW Let’er Buck Post #922 Patriots Pen chairman and quartermaster, said Holman will receive a scholarship check for $300 from Pendleton’s Let’er Buck Post #922, as well as a $200 scholarship check from the district VFW.
Holman competed with entrants from five district posts: The Dalles, Hermiston, Pendleton, Milton-Freewater and John Day. The theme this year was “What Makes America Great.”
The Patriotic Essay Writing competition is conducted nationwide. The VFW-sponsored youth essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. Holman’s essay included thanking her veteran family who have served or are serving, as well as all American military that have served or are serving.
