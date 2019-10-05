PILOT ROCK — Elizabeth King, a teacher in the Pilot Rock School District, recently completed an intense, week-long immersion course in American history at the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute in Williamsburg, Virginia. King also is an alumnus at Mount Jefferson Teacher Institute, and alumnus for two summer teacher institutes at George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
King has taught for 13 years at Pilot Rock and three years in the Helix School District. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from University of Wisconsin, Platteville, and a master’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
The teacher institute was created to encourage history education and make it engaging for students. Now in its 30th year, the program helps prepare teachers to help students meet national and state history standards through hands-on immersion experiences in colonial history.
During weeklong sessions on location in Colonial Williamsburg and the surrounding area, participants engage in an interdisciplinary approach to teaching social studies with American history as the focus. Established in 1926, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves and operates the restored 18th-century revolutionary capital of Virginia as a town-sized living history museum, telling the inspirational stories of our nation’s founding men and women. For more information, visit www.history.org/history/teaching/tchsti.cfm.
