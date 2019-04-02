A total of $34,257 was distributed between two local cancer support organizations from the Pendleton Round-Up’s 2018 Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign.
The presentation was made March 14 at the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame to the St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic and the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program. The disbursement is the second-highest amount the campaign has ever raised — the highest was in 2015, with more than $39,000.
Contributions came from sponsorships, TETWP merchandise sales, donations from spectators and volunteers, custom pink TETWP Justin Boots and custom Montana Silver jewelry raffle ticket sales, pink Wrangler shirt sales, collector’s pin sales, tips donated by Let ‘er Buck Room volunteers on TETWP day during Round-Up and the Justin Boots Slack After Party.
“We’re so appreciative of the community’s generosity in this campaign,” said Casey White-Zollman, co-chair of the Round-Up’s TETWP campaign. “Seeing everyone come together in pink during Round-Up to show their support for cancer survivors and patients is so powerful.”
In addition to raising breast cancer awareness, 100 percent of the proceeds from the high-profile event stay within the Pendleton community. Both organizations help local breast cancer patients from time of diagnosis through recovery.
The Kick’n Cancer program provides free massage, personal training and Pilates classes for recovering patients, while the St. Anthony Cancer Care Clinic provides breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, post-op camisoles, lymphedema sleeves, pads and gloves, mastectomy swimwear, wigs, financial help and mileage reimbursement for cancer patients.
Jill Gregg, TETWP campaign co-chair, expressed appreciation to the Pendleton Round-Up community members, volunteers and sponsors. The 2018 campaign sponsors include:
Gold Level: Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation/Jordan Schnitzer, St. Anthony Hospital
Silver Level: East Oregonian, Elkhorn Media
Bronze Level: Justin Boots, Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Columbia Bank, Swire Coca-Cola, Dr. Robert Pratt, DMD
Pink Level: Grocery Outlet – Pendleton, Altrusa International of Pendleton, Graybeal Distributing, The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, Montana Silversmiths, Wheatland Insurance, NW Installations, Zollman’s Larry Burd Well Drilling
The Pendleton Round-Up Association’s TETWP campaign will celebrate its 14th year in 2019. To serve as a sponsor, contact White-Zollman at cmwzollman@gmail.com or Gregg at jill.c.gregg@gmail.com.
