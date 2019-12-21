UMATILLA COUNTY — Walmart Transportation Division and local law enforcement teamed up to help brighten the holiday season for kids at area children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald House locations.
As part of the effort, toys were collected Dec. 7-8 at the Hermiston Walmart store. Officer Mike Ellwood of the Hermiston Police Department was active in the project — knowing firsthand the impact of such acts. His daughter, Jasmine, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma a couple of years ago and spent lots of time in hospital settings.
A local group hit the road Dec. 13 in Walmart trucks, police vehicles and passenger cars to make toy deliveries in the Portland area, including to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel. Another group was headed to the Seattle area on Dec. 18. Ellwood expressed appreciation to everyone who donated toys for the cause, which brought smiles to the faces of numerous children receiving medical treatment during the holiday season.
