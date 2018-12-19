A fund is now available for Arlington-area residents who need help paying their utility bills.
On Nov. 15, Oregon Energy Fund leadership traveled to the city for the launch of the PowerUp Program. An energy assistance program, its sponsored by EDP Renewables.
Bevan Augustine, EDP Renewables external communications associate, presented OEF executive director Brian Allbritton with a $5,000 check for the program. Numerous local officials and community members were in attendance, including Peter Mitchell, manager of the Port of Arlington, and Pam Rosenbalm, city recorder.
The PowerUp Program is a culmination of OEF’s pledge to focus on local funding this year, especially in Oregon’s rural areas. The creation of the fund can provide help to Arlington residents who have experienced a layoff, accident, illness, or other financial emergency and need help paying their utility bills.
Allbritton said the collaborative effort opens the door to new ways to fund communities in need.
“The PowerUp program is an innovative concept of partnering with local businesses to provide greater service and support to their community,” he said. “In turn, this allows our partners to ensure that the towns where they operate and the people who live there will continue to thrive.”
For more information about applying for help, Arlington-area residents are encouraged to visit www.oregonenergyfund.org/energy-assistance
Also, businesses or donors who are interested in supporting energy assistance programs in their community can contact info@oregonenergyfund.org or 971-386-2124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.