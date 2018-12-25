On December 11-13, 2018, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO), in partnership with Blue Mountain Community College, sponsored and hosted free training for local and regional law enforcement and public safety personnel called “Tactical Medical for First Responders.” Three instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) from Artesia, New Mexico, taught each of the eight-hour courses over the three days at the Blue Mountain Community College campus in Hermiston.
The program teaches students to perform a Medical Threat Assessment, including a medical plan to help citizens during an emergency operation with injuries. Students learned how and when to apply techniques and equipment to control serious and life threatening bleeding, such as tourniquets, emergency compression bandages, hemostatic gauze, chest seals, and other materials. They also were taught how to lift, move, and extricate victims from a hostile environment during an emergency. These life-saving skills can be used to help our citizens, and fellow officers in case of an incident involving serious injuries. At the completion of the training, students were provided with tourniquets and emergency trauma medical kits free of charge, with grants funds that UCSO obtained from Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
The class was fully attended by 72 students from several local and regional agencies over the three days of training. Based on the overwhelming success of this training and the hard work and effort by all who organized and attended, FLETC is hoping to instruct other coursed in our area in the near future.
UCSO Deputy Chris Daugherty organized the event and Matthew DeGarmo from BMCC provided the venue.
Agencies who attended the training included the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office patrol, civil, corrections and communications divisions, the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and police departments from Boardman, Hermiston, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Stanfield, Umatilla and the Tri-Cities.
