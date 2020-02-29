HERMISTON — A Quilts of Valor presentation was featured during the inaugural Hearts for Veterans event held Feb. 15 at VFW Hall of Desert Post #4750 in Hermiston.
Daniel V. Lopez, a U.S. Army veteran, was presented with the special quilt that was crafted by Lorraine Newman and the Stanfield Community Quilters. The group carefully created the Quilt of Valor with “love, prayers and healing thoughts,” read a statement from the presentation.
The 92-year-old Hermiston man served as a postal clerk with the 7th Base Post Office in Tokyo as World War II was ending. He then joined the National Guard, serving from 1946 to 1950. During the presentation, American Legion chaplain Aaron Wetterling shared that Lopez earned three special medals during his military service, including the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.
In his thank you speech, Lopez said the real heroes of war are interned in cemeteries around the world, said Cathy Stolz, president of the American Legion Auxiliary #37. Touched by the beautiful Quilt of Valor, Lopez said it will remain near his easy chair to be called into service when he needs a cover.
The Hearts for Veterans event was coordinated by the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries as a way to express appreciation and to honor area veterans. In addition to an abundance of food, many in attendance walked away with prizes. The donations, Stolz said, were the result of generous business owners who gave freely to support the veteran-centered event.
For more information about the two veteran organizations, search Facebook for American Legion Post 37 or VFW Desert Post 4750. For questions about other upcoming events, contact Stolz at 541-571-5816 or cathystolz@gmail.com.
