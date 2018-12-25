A pair of Hermiston residents will enjoy their favorite coffee drinks thanks to a giveaway KOHU-KQFM.
Reina Stone and Raechel Bennett were chosen from nearly 100 entries to receive full punch cards from Java Junkies. Those entering the contest were asked to name their favorite hot drink on a cold winter day from the Umatilla coffee shop.
Stone said her favorite was a toss-up between Snickers, made with Hershey’s, caramel and hazelnut; or a Hannah, which features white chocolate, caramel, English toffee and toasted marshmallow. Bennett went with the Snickers with whip.
