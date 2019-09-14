HEPPNER — A small group of young adults assisted with a variety of tasks on the Heppner Ranger District as part of a partnership with the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon.
The six-week program, which is made possible through an Oregon Youth Conservation Corps grant, provides workers with an opportunity to earn money and learn job skills while completing needed tasks. Work done included campground maintenance, tree marking for a timber sale, and fence repair and construction.
“It is great to get this important work done around the forest but connecting with our youth and community is what is really special about this program,” said Brandon Houck, Heppner District ranger.
OYCC crew members learn about career development, natural resources, multiple uses of the forest, and job opportunities with the United States Forest Service. As part of CAPECO’s mission, the program is designed to provide youths the skills needed to succeed as part of the future workforce. Participants are assessed on 10 transferable soft skills, such as problem solving and attendance.
“These are skills that are crucial for youth to have as they move into the current workforce,” said Susie Stuvland, CAPECO program lead.
The OYCC program was designed to emulate the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s. The CCC hired unmarried men, ages 18-25, that had difficulty finding jobs during the Great Depression. They performed conservation and development jobs on the nation’s public lands. OYCC shares a similar mission in empowering youths by providing outdoor work and stewardship experiences throughout Oregon.
The program also can provide an avenue to future careers. Several former OYCC crew members are now forest service employees.
The OYCC program is an annual opportunity open to youth ages 16-21 on the Heppner Ranger District. For more information, contact Becky Weseman at 541-676-9187 or rebecca.weseman@usda.gov.
