MISSION — Ready 2 Learn recently received $3,000 to support early literacy in public libraries throughout Eastern Oregon.
The Wildhorse Foundation funds will go toward monthly incentives for Ready 2 Learn participants. Children who use their Ready 2 Learn library card are entered into a monthly drawing to win early learning books and toys.
Michelle Munro, a Ready 2 Learn volunteer, said the special library card program began in 2013 to help children learn the skills necessary to be successful in kindergarten. Public libraries in Umatilla, Morrow, Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Malheur, Union and Wallowa counties are Ready 2 Learn participants. Libraries offer programs for children starting at birth and provide education to parents about the importance of reading and playing with their children.
For more information about Ready 2 Learn, visit www.ready2learnoregon.weebly.com, search Facebook or contact your local library.
