The Columbia Basin Board of Realtors held a fundraiser to help support Eastern Oregon Mission, the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House.
Members of the group collected donations during “Peace and Good Will,” the Hermiston Community Christmas Concert. The Dec. 7 effort, held at Hermiston High School, brought in $2,529.
The realtors’ association expressed appreciation for the generous support from the community, said Bennett Christianson of Christianson Realty Group, who also serves as the RMLS board president.
“It is our pleasure to do what we are able in order to reciprocate that support and stand alongside amazing local charities, such as the Agape House,” he said. “As an organization, we believe in what the Agape House is doing to help those in need and feel honored to be a part of it.”
Agape House and Martha’s House serve individuals and families in need. For more information, call executive director Dave Hughes at 541-567-8774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.