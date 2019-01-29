The American Red Cross recently celebrated several milestones met by blood donors during regular monthly collection events held at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
Volunteer Patti Perkins reported first-time donors included Cary Sherrow (October), Alaina Hyatt (November), Makayla Neely (December) and Serena Barker (January). Also in November, Paula Morris reached seven gallons; Kevin Hodges, 17 gallons; and John Nagode, 18 gallons.
Also, Perkins expressed appreciation to service groups that have provided sandwiches and cookies for many years: Emblem Club (October), Catholic Daughters of the Americas (November), Red Cross volunteers (December) and Altrusa International of Hermiston (January).
Perkins said the monthly blood collection drive at Good Shepherd continues to meet or exceed goals set by the Red Cross. However, with the continual need for a sustainable supply of blood products, she urges people to make sure to take time to donate. Each blood donation, Perkins said, can save the life of three patients.
A community blood draw is held the third Monday of each month at Good Shepherd, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. The next one is Feb. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. While walk-ins are welcome, Perkins said it’s helpful for volunteers if people make an appointment by calling 1-800-448-3543. For more information, visit www.redcross.org.
