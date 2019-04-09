A first time donor, Rosaura Madrigal of Hermiston, participated in the March 18 American Red Cross blood drive at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
Volunteer Patti Perkins said the blood drive collected 24 units from 43 donors. She said each donation can help save three patients' lives. In addition, Perkins expressed appreciation to the Hermiston Emblem Club for providing the canteen for the collection event.
Perkins encourages people to consider becoming blood donors. The next Red Cross blood drive at Good Shepherd is Monday, April 15 from 12:45-6 p.m. While walk-ins are welcome, Perkins said it’s helpful for scheduling volunteers if people make an appointment by calling 1-800-448-3543. For more information, visit www.redcross.org.
