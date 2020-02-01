In Eastern Oregon, we are proud to talk about how we come together as communities to support our neighbors. We help each other in times of trouble, and we celebrate with and for each other when times are good. This means including all our neighbors.
Community-based nonprofits New Day, Horizon Project and Step Forward provide daily living supports and opportunities for personal growth, integration, and independence to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nearly 400 direct support professionals work tirelessly across Baker, Grant, Morrow, Union and Umatilla counties providing hands-on supports, ensuring that people have safe living environments, helping them with daily tasks and teaching them life skills.
We want to collectively and publicly thank our employees and acknowledge the critical support of our elected officials in ensuring that all in Eastern Oregon are represented in Salem. Sen. Bill Hansell, Rep. Greg Barreto and Rep. Greg Smith do an outstanding job juggling their commitments while remembering all whom they serve.
In the last session, Sen. Hansell, Rep. Barreto and Rep. Smith were key supporters in legislation that advances the ability of our organizations to further our mission through the work of our hardworking team members. Thank you to our elected officials for your unwavering support for all in our community.
Christy Slack, executive director
New Day Enterprises
Terri Silvis, chief executive officer
Horizon Project Inc.
Sasha Gazley, executive director
Step Forward
