PENDLETON — The winning photographs in this year’s Open Regional Online Exhibit, hosted by the Pendleton Center for the Arts, have been announced.
Tara Graves of Walla Walla, Washington, was recognized with the Best of Show award ($300) for 2020 for her photo “Rocky Mountain Munchies.” Judge Julia Dolan spoke about Graves’ piece, along with the other awardees, in an online message that is posted on the center’s website. Dolan serves as The Minor White Curator of Photography at the Portland Art Museum. She chose 10 works for recognition out of the 79 entries, and anyone can view them all at pendletonarts.org. Cash prizes were provided by Banner Bank of Pendleton, which has sponsored the annual event for more than a decade.
Other winners include: Adult First Place ($150): Jill Johnson, “Sleepwalker”; Adult Second Place ($100): Lawrence Hathaway, “Window on 2nd Avenue”; Adult Third Place ($75): Brian Purnell, “Slice of Roundup”; Teen First Place ($100): Naomi Travis, “Protector”; Teen Second Place ($75): Katie Kelm, “Youth”; Teen Third Place: Lucy Oyama, “Pure”; Honorable Mentions ($50): Abby DeSteese, “Lake Reflections”; Susan Baird, “I’ve Been For a Walk”; and Scott Duff, “Melting Snow Mist.”
The Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award was given to Lucy Oyama for her photograph “Pure.” Runner-up was Kathy McConnel for “Afloat.” The winner was chosen by the public via online voting. The award honors longtime Arts Council board member and prominent art patron Jacqueline Brown, a third-generation owner of the East Oregonian Publishing Company (now EO Media Group), who passed away in 2009 at age 70.
Visitors can view images at pendletonarts.org/2020-open-regional. More information is available at director@pendletonarts.org.
