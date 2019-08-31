IRRIGON — Robert Reid recently had a birthday to remember.
The 95-year-old Irrigon man is a World War II veteran who spent most of his time during the war in the South Pacific. Richard Scarlett and Wanda Hunt of Hat Rock made arrangements to meet him at the Stanfield Senior Center for lunch. Then, Reid’s granddaughters Michelle Williams, who lives in Utah, and Heather Kandle, who resides in North Dakota, showed up. Unbeknownst to Reid, his daughter, Janie Kepler, had made arrangements for the surprise.
Reid lived the majority of his life in Heppner, moving to Irrigon about 10 years ago. He spent most of his life working in the lumber industry. He has a portable saw and has made furniture, bird houses and wooden boxes that he sells at area farmers markets.
Scarlett and Hunt met Reid about 10 years ago and said he’s a man of few words who has a smile that lights up a room. Later after dinner at Ye Olde Pizza Shoppe, Reid headed to Hat Rock where Scarlett and Hunt took him on a sunset cruise on the Columbia River on their pontoon boat. Hunt said Reid commented, “This is a birthday to remember.”
