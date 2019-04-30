My 36-year-old son suffered sudden cardiac arrest due to unknown reasons on April 3, 2019. Due to the expert and speedy response by the Pendleton Fire Department Emergency Response Team and administration of CPR in the home, fantastic lifesaving measures by the emergency room staff at St. Anthony Hospital, then the Lifeflight staff that transported him by helicopter to Providence Portland, he is alive.
After one week on maximum life support in ICU, then one week with placement of an internal defibrillator and dialysis, he is home. He has a long road to full recovery, including further dialysis and strengthening, but thanks to expert care, he will recover.
We’re so lucky to have decimated skilled professionals in emergency and health care in Eastern Oregon, and especially Pendleton!
Our thanks to Pendleton EMTs, St. Anthony Hospital, Lifeflight, Portland Providence Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, and DaVita Dialysis Center in Hermiston for fantastic care.
Peter Buderus and family, and Marguerite Gutierrez
Pendleton
