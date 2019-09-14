PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Education & Community Foundation recently hosted its annual reunion and community dinner.
The event also celebrated 100 years of graduating classes from Pilot Rock High School. Annie Tester said nearly 200 alumni, spouses and community members were served dinner before running out of food. The Aug. 16 event, she said included a fun-filled evening of visiting and reminiscing.
Classes represented included those from 1944 to 2016. The classes of 1959, 1962, 1964 and 1989 made the dinner a destination for a reunion, Tester said.
In recognition of the centennial celebration, the foundation held a drawing for three $100 prizes. Winners were Cathy Carnes of the class of 1960, Perry Christensen (1965) and Linda Ayer (1969).
Many of the graduates toured the high school, including the class of 1989, who sat in the lobby for nearly an hour telling stories, Tester said. A consistent comment from attendees was how great it was to see friends who they had not seen in decades, she added.
The event kicked off the annual Pilot Rock Community Days, which continued through the weekend with a variety of activities. For more information or to view photos, visit www.facebook.com/prcommunitydays.
