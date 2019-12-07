UMATILLA COUNTY — Proceeds from the sale of special pink-labeled onion bags benefited CHI St. Anthony Hospital‘s Cancer Fund.
Hermiston’s River Point Farms plowed through the effort during the month of October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — raising $16,000, which included generous donations from employees, said St. Anthony employee Emily Smith. The Cancer Fund at the Pendleton hospital is used to support the Cancer Clinic and includes direct patient assistance and program support for patients with various cancers.
For more information about the Cancer Fund, including ways to give, contact Smith at 541-278-2627 or emilysmith@chiwest.com or visit www.sahpendleton.org/en/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.