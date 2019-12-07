YEON Pink

River Point Farms sold pink-labeled onion bags during the month of October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Hermiston-based farming operation contributed $16,000 to the Cancer Fund at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.

 Photo contributed by Emily Smith

UMATILLA COUNTY — Proceeds from the sale of special pink-labeled onion bags benefited CHI St. Anthony Hospital‘s Cancer Fund.

Hermiston’s River Point Farms plowed through the effort during the month of October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — raising $16,000, which included generous donations from employees, said St. Anthony employee Emily Smith. The Cancer Fund at the Pendleton hospital is used to support the Cancer Clinic and includes direct patient assistance and program support for patients with various cancers.

For more information about the Cancer Fund, including ways to give, contact Smith at 541-278-2627 or emilysmith@chiwest.com or visit www.sahpendleton.org/en/foundation.

